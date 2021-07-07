Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $720.00

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.41) and last traded at GBX 708 ($9.25), with a volume of 30450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 715 ($9.34).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 671.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 607.13 and a quick ratio of 607.13. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.