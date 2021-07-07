ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up to $6.62

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.82. ViewRay shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 993 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 113,804 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $10,658,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

