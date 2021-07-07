Vortex Defi Market Capitalization Achieves $69,925.97 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $69,925.97 and $6,159.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

