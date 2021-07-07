VOXX International (VOXX) to Release Earnings on Monday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 12th.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $312.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

