VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.62. VSE reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

VSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 28.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VSE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSEC stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. 390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.39 million, a P/E ratio of -133.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VSE has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

