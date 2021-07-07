VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.62. VSE reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VSE.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 28.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VSE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of VSEC stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. 390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.39 million, a P/E ratio of -133.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VSE has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $53.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
