WABnetwork (WAB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $114,965.48 and $961.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

