Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WKCMF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue raised Wacker Chemie to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $151.10 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $175.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.30.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

