Warberg Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,500 Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTOCU. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $11,904,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,941,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,767,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,976,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,878,000.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

PTOCU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,829. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.