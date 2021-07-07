Warberg Asset Management LLC Sells 28,750 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Warberg Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,750 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 11.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 50,749 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 8.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,165,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 1,196,951 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 11.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE MUX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 102,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,741. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $613.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.22. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.