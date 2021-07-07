Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.58.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.