Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.38% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $25,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 104,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,384,000 after buying an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

