WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.