Wedbush Weighs in on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $30.28 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

