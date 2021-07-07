Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 12,554 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 109.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.61. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

