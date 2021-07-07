Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $927,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

