Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $771,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

