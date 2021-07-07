Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 189,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 104,068 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,783,000 after buying an additional 55,383 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.31. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OSTK. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.
Overstock.com Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
Further Reading: dividend yield calculator
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.