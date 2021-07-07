Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 189,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 104,068 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,783,000 after buying an additional 55,383 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.31. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSTK. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

