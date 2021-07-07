Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 145 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

