Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 400 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $304,930,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after buying an additional 658,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $59,090,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.46 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

