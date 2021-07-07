WePower (WPR) Price Hits $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, WePower has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. WePower has a market capitalization of $11.83 million and $357,003.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00058350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00927234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044499 BTC.

About WePower

WPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

