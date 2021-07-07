Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 90,494 shares.The stock last traded at $56.42 and had previously closed at $56.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

