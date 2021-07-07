Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $92.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

