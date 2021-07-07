Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Down 7.5%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 75,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,113,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

