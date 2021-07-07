Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 521,955 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,955 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Repay were worth $47,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Repay by 299.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after buying an additional 2,098,821 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 720.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,842 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $28,359,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,312,000 after purchasing an additional 686,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 47.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,802,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 583,345 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Repay’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

