Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 999,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,167,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Griffon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Griffon stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.