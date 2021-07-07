Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

