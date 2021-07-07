Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,521 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Nomad Foods worth $36,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 421,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NOMD stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

