Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $22.37 Million in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 485,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,374,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Community Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

CHCT opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.45. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

