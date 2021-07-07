Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $25,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $29,468,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Innospec by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,432,000 after buying an additional 155,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,905,000 after buying an additional 137,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 113,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $10,269,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,613.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

