Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 12,133 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Republic Services worth $16,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $208,205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after buying an additional 452,156 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $112.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.16. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.80 and a 1 year high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

