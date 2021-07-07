Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 26,375 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,375 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.