Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,174,700 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 1,003,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 249.9 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, owns, operates, trades in, and sells real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Property, Development Property, Hotels, and Investment segments.

