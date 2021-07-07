Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,174,700 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 1,003,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 249.9 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.16.
About Wharf Real Estate Investment
Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.