White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,065,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 81,017.9% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,585.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

WTM opened at $1,161.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,169.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $752.10 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

