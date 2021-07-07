Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 325,485 DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 325,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $6,069,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $5,952,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $4,059,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $3,472,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,910,000.

NASDAQ DHBCU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Wednesday. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,470. DHB Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

