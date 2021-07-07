Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Constellium worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,231. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSTM. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.