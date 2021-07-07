Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $216,000.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

EVBG traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $146.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,502. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

