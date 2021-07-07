Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 608,700 Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 608,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 2.12% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OSTR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 10,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.