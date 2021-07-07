Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $4,313,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $1,494,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

ScION Tech Growth II stock remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,660. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU).

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.