Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRCU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III alerts:

DCRCU traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,456. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.