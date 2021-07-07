WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,149 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.95% of WideOpenWest worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at about $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after buying an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 43,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 413,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 49,121 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WOW shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

WOW stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 2.10.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

