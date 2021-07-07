Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $33,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIX opened at $299.90 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $213.12 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WIX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.35.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

