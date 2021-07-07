Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. AlphaValue raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.
