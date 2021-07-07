Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. AlphaValue raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

