Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 380,832 Shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,832 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCAC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCAC opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $12.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

