Woodcoin (LOG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $71,386.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $512,523.19 and $71,386.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,343.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,279.42 or 0.06836246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.01494320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00405120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00156128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.40 or 0.00631027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00413947 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.47 or 0.00346322 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

