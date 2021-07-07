Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.2% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after buying an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.21. 63,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

