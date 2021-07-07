Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,634. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

