Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,804,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV remained flat at $$100.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 22,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $100.05.

