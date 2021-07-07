Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,188 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of Magnite worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Magnite by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Magnite by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.91.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,464.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,826 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,959. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

