Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 234 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,796. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.22.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

