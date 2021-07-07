Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 605 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.